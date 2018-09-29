MoviePass test reactivates accounts if users don't opt out

That might sound great for fans of the one-movie-a-day scheme, except the recipients weren't even given a choice. If they don't opt out by October 4th, 9PM ET, then the credit card MoviePass has on file will automatically be charged $10 on a monthly basis again. That part could be easy to miss for those who only skim their emails, especially if they know that they already unsubscribed long ago. In the case of Caroline Moss, who was one of the recipients, she had already deleted the app and canceled her recurring subscription via credit card last month.

This is what they just emailed me. How...is this allowed? If you thought you cancelled MoviePass, check your email. pic.twitter.com/v2wlkrA2IF — Caroline Moss (@socarolinesays) September 28, 2018

The company has been fighting a losing battle to stay alive with what little money it has left over the past few months. It slashed its plan to include three movies per month instead of one-per-day, which a lot of critics always thought was unsustainable anyway. Plus, it now limits remaining subscribers choices to small selections of movies and showtimes. It didn't come as a surprise when a lot people who originally bought subscriptions when the company started giving members access to one film per day thought it best to cancel. Unfortunately, MoviePass seems to be willing to implement some questionable business practices in order to bring them back.