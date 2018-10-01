Apple’s free ‘Everyone Can Create’ curriculum is available on Apple Books

"We believe Apple technology can help unleash every child's creative genius," Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in a statement. "Working closely with teachers, we have built the Everyone Can Create curriculum to help bring creative expression and the arts into the classroom, and to help students stay engaged through creativity and ultimately be more successful."

Apple said that since releasing a preview of the curriculum in March, more than 350 schools have started using it. Certainly, making this type of curriculum available for free is good for the teachers who want to use it, but it's also a way for Apple to woo educators over to the iPad when they've typically gravitated towards more affordable tablet options from other companies. When Apple announced its discounted iPad option for teachers in March, a number of educators said it was still too expensive to be feasible for most classrooms.

Everyone Can Create is a follow to Apple's Everyone Can Code initiative, which provides educators with tools for teaching coding. The Everyone Can Create project and teacher guides are currently available in English and Apple says they'll be available in more languages by the end of the year. Educators can also get a look at the curriculum during the company's Today at Apple workshops on Teacher Tuesdays.