easyJet owner wants to sue Netflix for calling a show 'Easy'

Recently renewed for a third and final season, Easy is a Chicago-set anthology series that charts the intertwined antics of a group of friends navigating sex, culture and technology. Created by indie filmmaker Joe Swanberg, the show has featured Dave Franco, Zazie Beetz, Glow's Marc Maron, and Black Mirror and The Cloverfield Paradox star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, among others.

Legal proceedings against the show are set to begin this week, according to The Sunday Times amid accusations from Haji-Iannou that the series copied his airline's font and colours. You can tell how precious easyJet's parent is about its trademarks by peeping the "brand thieves" section on the EasyGroup site. Netflix clapped back by saying that "viewers can tell the difference between a show they watch and a plane they fly in."