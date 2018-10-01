Google Store launches mail-in repair service for Pixel devices

If you're in the US and have a broken Pixel device, you might be able to get Google itself to fix it for you instead of a third-party company. The Google Store has just opened a virtual Repair Center, giving you the option to mail the tech giant your Pixel and Pixel 2 devices to be looked at and fixed. You can start the process by going to the portal, opening a ticket and providing your device's IMEI number.
After that, you'll have to choose from a list of possible issues your phone might have, so Google knows what to look for if it's not a cracked screen or anything extremely obvious. You can still get free repair if your phone is under warranty and it didn't take a dip in your toilet or came in with a shattered screen -- you know, problems caused by accidental damage.
According to the new service's FAQs, Google will even send you a prepaid packaging two to three days after you open your repair ticket, though you can also pack your device on your own. Since it involves sending the device to the tech giant for repair, the chance of this service making its way to other countries is likely slim to none. Even in the US, Google notes that it might not be available to some customers.