LG unveils one of the cheapest 4K HDR monitors yet

The price of gaming-oriented HDR monitors continues to drop, judging by a new model from LG. The 32UK550-B has 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, supports HDR10, covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color range and supports AMD's FreeSync tech at up to 60 Hz. It also supports over a billion colors and is factory calibrated, all for less than $500. The monitor is only available in Japan for now, but is likely to come to North America and Europe as well. .
At that price, something has to give. In this case, it's the fact that the display uses a VA, rather than IPS panel, so don't expect fantastic viewing angles. LG's IPS monitors will cost you, however -- the 32UD99-W 32-inch 4K IPS monitor is double the price at $1,000.
Brightness is also just 300 nits, not high enough meet the DisplayHDR group's minimum standard, though it should be enough for the average use. The display looks like a response to Benq's EW3270U, a 4K HDR monitor with the same price and similar specs. The 32UK550-B arrives in Japan on October 11th for ¥55,000 ($485), so it will hopefully arrive stateside at around the same price.