LG unveils one of the cheapest 4K HDR monitors yet

At that price, something has to give. In this case, it's the fact that the display uses a VA, rather than IPS panel, so don't expect fantastic viewing angles. LG's IPS monitors will cost you, however -- the 32UD99-W 32-inch 4K IPS monitor is double the price at $1,000.

Brightness is also just 300 nits, not high enough meet the DisplayHDR group's minimum standard, though it should be enough for the average use. The display looks like a response to Benq's EW3270U, a 4K HDR monitor with the same price and similar specs. The 32UK550-B arrives in Japan on October 11th for ¥55,000 ($485), so it will hopefully arrive stateside at around the same price.