Lyft lets passengers provide feedback mid-trip

Uber launched a similar feature earlier this year, allowing users to give star ratings, feedback and tips mid-ride. It said at the time that the new function was introduced in order to encourage users to provide accurate feedback instead of rushing through it or skipping it altogether once they've arrived at their destination.

Lyft notes that providing feedback as you go won't have any effect on the driver's rating or their tip. Mashable says the company plans to expand the feature to all users and all rides in the future.

Image: Lyft