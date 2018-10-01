Nest's simplified Thermostat E arrives in the UK for £199

Nest's Thermostat E arrived on the scene a little over a year ago, with its relatively simplistic, subtle design making it appear perhaps less prominent in your living space than other smart thermostats. Now, it's making its way to the UK. Pre-orders are open Tuesday, and the device will cost you £199, £20 less than the Nest Learning Thermostat. It will also be available at retailers from mid-October.
With the latest thermostat from Google-owned Nest, you can tweak the temperature using a dial, or (of course) set up schedules and adjust settings using the Nest app. If you'd rather verbally boss the smart thermostat around, you can do so with your voice assistant of choice, while it will learn your routines and preferences over time. The True Radiant feature, meanwhile, allows Thermostat E to optimize your heating system so it reaches the correct temperature at the desired time without overheating. The device also works with the Temperature Sensor.