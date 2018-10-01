NHL redesigns its streaming app to bring you more of the action

Venue information is also getting imported in from the NHL's separate Arena app -- where you'd normally go to purchase mobile tickets or order in-seat food delivery -- allowing you to check out arena schedules, maps, and amenities. For those averse to spoilers, you'll be able to switch them off in notifications so a pop-up doesn't ruin a game you're planning to catch up on. In addition, there's more good news for notification junkies: NHL.TV is landing on the Apple Watch. That means summaries, events, and scoreboards from across the League on your wrist.

Disney has also quietly bundled its BAMTech-powered streaming (along with ESPN+ and its upcoming Netflix rival platform) into a new unit dubbed "Disney Streaming Services." Along with mobiles, NHL.TV is now available to view across Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, and Google's Chromecast. An annual subscription to the service costs $120, while monthly it's $20.