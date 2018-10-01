Red Dead Redemption 2’s latest trailer teases first-person mode

The trailer also gives the viewer a sneak peek at the expanded Dead Eye targeting system, which allows gamers to slow down time, paint targets and see critical enemy weaknesses. It also makes clear that the choices your character makes will matter: The way you play the game will affect the story and the way NPCs react to you. Finally, the trailer also shows off first-person mode as well as cinematic mode for gorgeous overhead views. Red Dead Redemption 2 is available from Rockstar Games on October 26th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.