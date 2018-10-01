Red Dead Redemption 2’s latest trailer teases first-person mode

The second Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer is here, and it gives us an even closer look at the gameplay for the highly anticipated video game. It shows off the different types of missions and activities available, from bank heists to train robberies to open world exploration. The number of activities you can engage in seems to be limitless, and it's all against the backdrop of a stunning environment.
The trailer also gives the viewer a sneak peek at the expanded Dead Eye targeting system, which allows gamers to slow down time, paint targets and see critical enemy weaknesses. It also makes clear that the choices your character makes will matter: The way you play the game will affect the story and the way NPCs react to you. Finally, the trailer also shows off first-person mode as well as cinematic mode for gorgeous overhead views. Red Dead Redemption 2 is available from Rockstar Games on October 26th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.