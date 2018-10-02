Amazon plans TV series based on Robert Jordan's 'Wheel of Time' novels

The series might e in good hands. Agents of SHIELD's Rafe Judkins is serving as both executive producer and showrunner, and he's a self-avowed fan of Wheel of Time -- Amazon naturally hopes his passion for the books will translate well to the screen. The executive producers also include veterans from the newer Jumanji movie and Beirut.

There's no time frame for a release -- you shouldn't expect this for a while. There's little doubt that Amazon is committed to the idea, though. The internet giant has made a point of focusing on blockbuster shows that would rival the likes of Game of Thrones, and there are few better ways to do that than adapting another well-known story. It also suggests that Amazon wants to give viewers plenty of fantasy content so that they won't be left high and dry once a given season is over.