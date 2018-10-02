Apple will add more than 70 new emojis to iOS 12.1

With the update, users will have access to characters with red, gray and curly hair as well as a bald character. There's also a compass, more clothing options and a red gift envelope on the way. As for sports, Apple's bringing a softball, a lacrosse stick, a frisbee and a skateboard into the mix, while new animal options include a llama, a mosquito, a raccoon and a swan. For the food category, iOS users are getting a bagel and salt, among other options.

For next year, Apple has proposed a number of disability-related emojis, which are currently under review by the Unicode Consortium. The new emojis are available now in the developer and public beta previews of 12.1. They'll also become available for macOS and watchOS through upcoming software updates.

Image: Apple