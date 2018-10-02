Citroen's DS shows off its mainstream crossover EV

The advantage of a smallish battery is that you can charge it quickly, up to 80 percent in 30 minutes. An 11 kW Wallbox charger, installed at home, will juice up the E-Tense model in just five hours, so it will be a handy city runabout, but less useful on longer trips.

The Crossback features a Drive Assist function that can keep you in your lane, brake automatically in emergencies, and self park. There's also keyless entry, and full digital option, with a 10.3-inch entertainment HD touchscreen with smartphone mirroring and connected navigation. The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense will supposedly come to Europe in mid-2019, but no price has been revealed yet.

