CRISPR editing may help turn a wild berry into a farmable crop

The improvements have only just started, and the work will still require some conventional plant breeding to produce a viable crop. The researchers are already planning more edits, though, such as changing the fruit color and refining the flavor. Even if you aren't about to see groundcherries in the grocery store in the immediate future, they might be on the horizon.

There are ethical concerns. Even if some governments have little to no regulation for gene-edited food, there isn't exactly a surfeit of information on how well CRISPR-based domestication works in practice. Any launch would likely require extensive testing. And then there's the matter of cultural acceptance. Will the general public clamor for groundcherries that don't exist in nature?

Still, there are strong incentives to explore domestication for this and other wild plants. Aside from the culinary advantages, it could help grow crops in challenging climates. That could further improve the world's food supply, not to mention the diversity of food options in some areas.