Facebook: Hackers didn't access third-party sites with our sign-in

Uber, for instance, had closed active sharing sessions from Facebook-based sign-ins while it looked into the case. TaskRabbit and travel site SkyScanner, meanwhile, were still determining the possible damage to their users.

The update isn't going to be very comforting if you're one of the 50 million affected users. However, it does indicate that the consequences of the hack won't permeate through the internet at large -- it's 'just' limited to Facebook. At this point, most of the concern revolves around the hackers' access to personal data, their origins and whether Facebook can limit the reach of future attacks.