Mozilla's Firefox Focus redesign includes search suggestions

Mozilla has given its privacy-focused mobile browser, the Firefox Focus, a makeover for both iOS 12 and the Google's newest mobile OS Android Pie. Both versions come with elements to fit each mobile platform's aesthetic -- the one for iOS 12, for instance, has menus with more rounded corners. The one optimized for Android Pie, on the other hand, comes with a customized URL bar and a simplified settings menu. In addition, the latest versions now also display tips on how to use the browser on their homescreen. Plus, they now come with the ability to suggest key phrases when you type in the address bar.
Since Firefox Focus was created with a, well, focus on privacy, though, the search suggestions feature is switched off by default. You don't have to provide search engines with any data on your usage if you don't want to. But if you want to switch the feature on, you simply have to go to Settings and toggle it on. If you're on iOS, you'll also be able to use Siri shortcuts to set and open a favorite website and to launch the browser. The updated Firefox Focus is now available on iTunes and Google Play.