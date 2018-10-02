Mozilla's Firefox Focus redesign includes search suggestions

Since Firefox Focus was created with a, well, focus on privacy, though, the search suggestions feature is switched off by default. You don't have to provide search engines with any data on your usage if you don't want to. But if you want to switch the feature on, you simply have to go to Settings and toggle it on. If you're on iOS, you'll also be able to use Siri shortcuts to set and open a favorite website and to launch the browser. The updated Firefox Focus is now available on iTunes and Google Play.