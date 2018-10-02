Footage leaks of a mysterious Harry Potter RPG

The fact that the polished appearance of the game shines through the low-quality video (essentially a recording of a trailer on a screen) makes it all the more exciting. According to the description, the game is set in the 19th century, with players assuming the role of a "newly arrived 5th year student to Hogwarts that demonstrates a latent gift for magic." It also mentions a new magic system that lets you craft "countless" spells and potions in an open-world setup, and also the option to "pursue a path of good or evil."

It's unclear right now whether the title is actually in development. For their part, VapeThisBro claims they stumbled upon it as part of a "focus group." There were, however, rumblings last year that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's subsidiary Avalanche Studios had been assigned a Harry Potter role-playing game project based on job listings. There's been no word since then on the proposed title.