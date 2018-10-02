Microsoft's Surface device subscriptions start at $25 per month

Surface All Access will be available through American Microsoft Stores on October 16th alongside new hardware like the Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6. We don't have full pricing yet, but it'll start at a fairly reasonable $25 a month. This makes the most sense if you were already inclined to get Office 365, but it could be helpful if you find the up-front price too much to swallow -- it spreads the cost out while throwing in extras that might have already been on your shopping list.

