Surface Laptop 2 hands-on: An upgrade in speed and style

Aside from its pretty new exterior, the Surface Laptop 6 also features quieter keys than before, which should be good news for you if for some reason you found your keyboard noisy in the past. Maybe people are just more considerate of their neighbors' needs than I am. It's really hard to tell how much quieter these buttons are in the hideously noisy hands-on area we're in, but they're just as comfortable as before.

The original Laptop had a somewhat dim screen that my colleague Devindra Hardawar had trouble seeing clearly in direct sunlight, so the brighter screen on this new notebook should alleviate the issues. From what I could tell here at the event, the Laptop 2's display is easy enough to read, even under the glare of the harsh spotlights overhead. I'm not certain it will hold up under sunlight, though.

Few other changes are to the Laptop are things we can really test out here at the event, like the new eighth-generation Intel processors inside and battery that's supposed to last as long as the original. But there are features coming to Windows that should make the Laptop a compelling option for Android phone users. Of course, most PCs will be getting those new features in time, so basically any other laptop is about to get the phone-mirroring tool, making Windows a potentially much more useful OS.

If Microsoft does deliver on its 85 percent performance improvement promise, the new Surface Laptop could be a powerhouse clad in one of the most attractive shells we've ever seen. Well done, Microsoft.

