It's time for Microsoft's next batch of Surface devices! We're live in NYC at the company's launch event, where we're expecting to hear more about a refreshed Surface Pro, Laptop and Book. And judging from this afternoon's leak, it looks like we'll see a black Laptop and Surface Pro. (Check out our full preview here.) But who knows, maybe we'll actually get the rumored dual-screen Surface, codenamed "Andromeda." Just don't hold your breath for a Surface Phone.\n\nThe event begins at 4 PM Eastern! Check back for updates then. Unfortunately, you won't be able to stream this event live. Follow all the latest news from Microsoft's Surface event here!