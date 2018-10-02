Microsoft's Surface Studio 2 packs a 2TB SSD and improved display

On the outside, the updated Surface Studio 2 looks largely similar to the original model, but some hardware upgrades will set it apart. It features NVIDIA's next-generation Pascal graphics, includes a 2TB SSD and Microsoft claims that it's the fastest Surface ever.

As for the display, it's supposedly 38 percent brighter than the first Surface Studio with 22 percent more contrast, which is made possible by new LCD and oxide transistor technology. Surface Studio 2 also offers USB-C support and Surface Dial integration, and it comes with the latest Surface Pen.

Some of our hang-ups with the first Surface Studio was its lack of upgradeability and its rather steep price for what it offered. As for the latter point, the price is still fairly high, with the upgraded version starting at $3,499 for a 1TB hard drive and 16GB of RAM. The top tier, which includes the 2TB drive and 32 GB of RAM, will cost you $4,799.

If you want to get your hands on it, it's available for preorder in select markets starting today and will ship November 15th.

