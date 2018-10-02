Surface Pro 6 vs. the competition: More than just portability

Last year's Surface Pro was a satisfying, if unambitious entry to Microsoft's brand of hybrid laptops. With its sixth iteration the line is offering a load of refinements like a higher contrast ratio for the screen. However, in a crowded marketplace full of lightweight hybrids and convertibles, what helps the Surface Pro stand apart? We've taken leading machines from Dell, HP and even last year's MacBook Air and laid their key specs out to see exactly what each offers under the hood.
|Surface Pro 6
|MacBook Air 13-inch (2017)
|Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
|HP Spectre x360
|Price
|$899 / $1,199 / $1,499 / $1,899 / $2,299
|$999 / $1,199
|$1,000 / $1,300 / $1,400 / $1,550
|$900 and up
|Dimensions
|11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (29.2 x 20.1 x 0.85 cm)
|12.8 x 8.94 x 0.68 inches (32.5 x 22.7 x 1.7 cm)
|11.98 x 7.81 x 0.54 inches (304 x 199 x 13.7mm)
|12.04 x 8.56 x 0.53 inches (305.8 x 217.4 x 13.5mm)
|Weight
|1.71 pounds (775g) / 1.75 pounds (792g)
|2.96 pounds (1,350g)
|2.7 pounds (1,240g)
|2.78 pounds (1,261g)
|OS
|Windows 10
|macOS Mojave
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Display
|12.3-inch PixelSense
|13.3-inch IPS LED
|13.3-inch InfinityEdge
|13.3-inch IPS LED
|Resolution
|2,736 x 1,824 (267ppi)
|1,440 x 900
|1,920 x 1,080 (165.63 ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (165.63 ppi)
|Processor
|Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz)
|Intel Core i5 (1.8 GHz)
|Intel Core i5 (3.6 GHz) / Core i7 (3.9 GHz)
|Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz)
|Memory
|8 / 16 GB
|8 GB
|8 / 16GB
|8 / 16GB
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 6000
|Intel HD Graphics 615
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Storage
|128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|128 / 256 GB
|128 / 256 / 512GB
|256 / 360 / 512GB / 1 / 2TB
|Ports
|USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSD
|Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0 x2, SD card
|Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, microSD
|Thunderbolt 3 (x2), USB-C, microSD
|Wireless
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Battery
|Not available
|54 WHr
|46WHr
|60WHr
* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.
