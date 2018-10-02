Show More Results

Surface Pro 6 vs. the competition: More than just portability

Microsoft's newest hybrid has some specs to impress, but it won't be an easy win.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
2h ago in Mobile
Last year's Surface Pro was a satisfying, if unambitious entry to Microsoft's brand of hybrid laptops. With its sixth iteration the line is offering a load of refinements like a higher contrast ratio for the screen. However, in a crowded marketplace full of lightweight hybrids and convertibles, what helps the Surface Pro stand apart? We've taken leading machines from Dell, HP and even last year's MacBook Air and laid their key specs out to see exactly what each offers under the hood.

Surface Pro 6 MacBook Air 13-inch (2017) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 HP Spectre x360
Price $899 / $1,199 / $1,499 / $1,899 / $2,299 $999 / $1,199 $1,000 / $1,300 / $1,400 / $1,550 $900 and up
Dimensions 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (29.2 x 20.1 x 0.85 cm) 12.8 x 8.94 x 0.68 inches (32.5 x 22.7 x 1.7 cm) 11.98 x 7.81 x 0.54 inches (304 x 199 x 13.7mm) 12.04 x 8.56 x 0.53 inches (305.8 x 217.4 x 13.5mm)
Weight 1.71 pounds (775g) / 1.75 pounds (792g) 2.96 pounds (1,350g) 2.7 pounds (1,240g) 2.78 pounds (1,261g)
OS Windows 10 macOS Mojave Windows 10 Windows 10
Display 12.3-inch PixelSense 13.3-inch IPS LED 13.3-inch InfinityEdge 13.3-inch IPS LED
Resolution 2,736 x 1,824 (267ppi) 1,440 x 900 1,920 x 1,080 (165.63 ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (165.63 ppi)
Processor Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz) Intel Core i5 (1.8 GHz) Intel Core i5 (3.6 GHz) / Core i7 (3.9 GHz) Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz)
Memory 8 / 16 GB 8 GB 8 / 16GB 8 / 16GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 6000 Intel HD Graphics 615 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 / 512GB 256 / 360 / 512GB / 1 / 2TB
Ports USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSD Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0 x2, SD card Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, microSD Thunderbolt 3 (x2), USB-C, microSD
Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Battery Not available 54 WHr 46WHr 60WHr

* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.

Follow all the latest news from Microsoft's Surface event here!

