Surface Pro 6 vs. the competition: More than just portability

Surface Pro 6 MacBook Air 13-inch (2017) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 HP Spectre x360 Price $899 / $1,199 / $1,499 / $1,899 / $2,299 $999 / $1,199 $1,000 / $1,300 / $1,400 / $1,550 $900 and up Dimensions 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (29.2 x 20.1 x 0.85 cm) 12.8 x 8.94 x 0.68 inches (32.5 x 22.7 x 1.7 cm) 11.98 x 7.81 x 0.54 inches (304 x 199 x 13.7mm) 12.04 x 8.56 x 0.53 inches (305.8 x 217.4 x 13.5mm) Weight 1.71 pounds (775g) / 1.75 pounds (792g) 2.96 pounds (1,350g) 2.7 pounds (1,240g) 2.78 pounds (1,261g) OS Windows 10 macOS Mojave Windows 10 Windows 10 Display 12.3-inch PixelSense 13.3-inch IPS LED 13.3-inch InfinityEdge 13.3-inch IPS LED Resolution 2,736 x 1,824 (267ppi) 1,440 x 900 1,920 x 1,080 (165.63 ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (165.63 ppi) Processor Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz) Intel Core i5 (1.8 GHz) Intel Core i5 (3.6 GHz) / Core i7 (3.9 GHz) Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz) Memory 8 / 16 GB 8 GB 8 / 16GB 8 / 16GB Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 6000 Intel HD Graphics 615 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 / 512GB 256 / 360 / 512GB / 1 / 2TB Ports USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSD Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0 x2, SD card Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, microSD Thunderbolt 3 (x2), USB-C, microSD Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery Not available 54 WHr 46WHr 60WHr

* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.

