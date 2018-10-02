Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 puts quad-core CPU power in a thin tablet

While the Surface line has been a leader in the convertible device market, competition is coming from all angles, including Lenovo's Yoga line, Apple's iPad Pro and even the leather HP Spectre Folio that was just unveiled. Last year's Surface Pro brought refinement to Microsoft's top-of-the-line convertible device, while staying incredibly light with great battery life.

Now it's time for a refresh and the Surface Pro 6 comes with updated 8th generation Intel Core CPUs combined with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD all wrapped in black, blue, red or "platinum" grey. As shown by the leak earlier, it's sticking with same charging connector and USB-A style ports.

The design hasn't changed much, keeping that ubiquitous hinge and Surface Pen close by, and it's sticking to a 3:2 aspect ratio that helps maintain usefulness as a tablet. The 12.3-inch display is improved, at 267ppi and, according to Panos Panay, the best contrast ratio they've ever achieved, plus an autofocusing 8.0MP HD rear-facing camera.