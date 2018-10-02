The next Windows 10 update is focused on your phone

It might seem strange to see Microsoft putting its hooks into Apple and Google's mobile platforms, but it's the continuation of a trend we've been seeing since Satya Nadella took charge as CEO. Now that the company has given up on its own floundering mobile OS, it's focused on making users more productive by meeting them on the smartphones they own. You'll be able to access your Timeline on Android devices with the Microsoft Launcher, which is available for preview today and will eventually head to iOS.

For Android owners, the Your Phone app could give them the sort of direct integration with Windows that iOS users enjoy with macOS. Naturally, you'll be able to respond to text messages faster with a laptop or desktop than you can by pecking out replies on your phone. But another benefit is that text messages will have less of a chance to break your PC productivity flow, since you're not picking up another device and shifting your attention away from the screen. The ability to transfer files will also be useful for anyone who regularly emails documents and images to themselves.

Unfortunately, the Your Phone app won't be nearly as useful for iOS users, thanks to Apple's integration limitations. You'll be able to send webpages you're viewing on Edge in iOS to a Windows PC, but that's about it until Apple gives Microsoft access to iMessages and iPhone file transfers. (Don't bet on that ever happening.)