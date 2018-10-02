Show More Results

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
Windows 10 will soon mirror your Android phone screen on your PC

It's a step beyond what Chrome OS offers.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Personal Computing
Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Never mind running mobile apps on a PC -- Microsoft wants you to see your phone's particular apps on a PC. At the company's Surface event, mobile general manager Shilpa Ranganathan previewed a Windows 10 feature that would mirror your phone's entire screen on the desktop. You could see and reply to a Snapchat conversation without having to reach for the device on your desk. It's not certain when this will be available (it's not part of Windows 10's October Update), but it's likely to be Android-only. It's certainly a practical addition if you're tired of switching devices just to keep up with every social network you use.

Follow all the latest news from Microsoft's Surface event here!

