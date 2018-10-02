Windows 10 will soon mirror your Android phone screen on your PC

Never mind running mobile apps on a PC -- Microsoft wants you to see your phone's particular apps on a PC. At the company's Surface event, mobile general manager Shilpa Ranganathan previewed a Windows 10 feature that would mirror your phone's entire screen on the desktop. You could see and reply to a Snapchat conversation without having to reach for the device on your desk. It's not certain when this will be available (it's not part of Windows 10's October Update), but it's likely to be Android-only. It's certainly a practical addition if you're tired of switching devices just to keep up with every social network you use.