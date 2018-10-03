Disney’s spray-painting drone could end the need for scaffolding

The process consists of three steps. First, the target surface is scanned and an accurate 3D map is generated. Then a designer lays out what needs to be painted -- whether that be a filled in area or a line drawing -- onto the 3D model, and generates the necessary robotic painting commands. And once that's done, PaintCopter, a modified DJI Matrice 100, can get to work.

You can see the drone in action in the video below, and while its painting skills still leave a bit to be desired, you can imagine where this work is headed. And now that the Disney Research team has showed that this set up can, for the most part, fill an area with paint and paint a line drawing, they're working on developing more complicated actions, such as painting color gradients.