Facebook sued for allegedly enabling human trafficking

The complaint says Facebook "has continually been used to facilitate human trafficking by allowing sex traffickers an unrestricted platform to stalk, exploit, recruit, groom, recruit and extort children into the sex trade. Facebook is now the first point of contact between sex traffickers and these children... Facebook not only provides an unrestricted platform for these sex traffickers to target children, but it also cloaks the traffickers with credibility."

Facebook is accused of negligence, gross negligence and of being in violation of a 2009 Texas anti-trafficking law. The suit says the trafficker used a false identity on the platform and that Facebook didn't do enough to verify his identity, according to Reuters. The lawsuit also argues, Gizmodo reports, that Facebook should have warned its users that traffickers operate on the site.

Backpage.com is accused of assisting human traffickers in their attempts to exploit minors and other victims while the two hotel owners in question are said to have "turned a blind eye" to the trafficking that occurred at their locations. The federal government shut down Backpage.com earlier this year and the company later pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges.

"It was not just because a pimp did something that Jane Doe was trafficked," Doe's attorney Annie McAdams told the Associated Press. "That pimp is not able to traffic Jane Doe unless Facebook allowed him access to her." The lawsuit seeks at least $1 million in damages on behalf of Doe.

We've reached out to Facebook for more information and we'll update this post if we hear more.