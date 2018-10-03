Facebook tests Snapchat-like map for Nearby Friends

It's uncertain if this will become a standard feature. While a Facebook spokesperson described this as an active test, tipster Jane Manchun Wong noted that the map vanished on her device soon after TechCrunch asked about the feature.

There's plenty of motivation to shake things up, though. Nearby Friends is optional like many of these location-based tools, but there's as much reason to use it where the competition is typically more engaging. Snap Map, Google Maps and Apple's Find My Friends are more visual, while Foursquare's Swarm turns specific location sharing into a game. This update could keep you coming back to Nearby Friends to arrange impromptu get-togethers.