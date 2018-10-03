LG's new Watch W7 blends a touch display with mechanical hands

There are some caveats to keep in mind, however. For one, the W7's stainless steel body looks decidedly masculine, and so far there's no word of smaller models meant for people with more-delicate wrists. The W7 also uses one of Qualcomm's aging Wear 2100 series chipsets with 768MB of RAM rather than the company's new Wear 3100 silicon, which isn't exactly a surprise. Qualcomm only just revealed the new chipset a few weeks ago, but its blend of high-performance, low-power and efficiency cores means smartwatches will soon be able to adapt themselves more readily to different use cases.

The W7's mechanical hands give the watch more flexibility than a lot of its current rivals, but we can't shake the feeling that Wear 3100 watches will soon make wearables like the Watch W7 feel a little lacking. Oh, and there's the price to consider too: When the W7 goes on sale on October 14th, it'll set you back $449. We'll need to get our hands on the thing to see if it's worth the asking price, but hey -- considering the current crop of Wear OS watches, LG definitely gets some points for ambition.