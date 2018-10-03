Internet industry groups sue California over net neutrality law

California Governor Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 822 into law Sunday, to restore some key net neutrality protections. But, almost as soon as the governor put pen to paper, the federal government sued the state, with US Attorney General Jeff Sessions claiming the "legislature has enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy." A hearing in that case is set to take place November 14th in Sacramento.

In December, the Federal Communications Commission voted to strike down net neutrality rules. Several states and trade groups have pushed back against the move, while there are some efforts to enshrine net neutrality into federal law.