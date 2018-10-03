Philips Hue now supports iOS 12's Siri Shortcuts

The update means that users can activate lighting scenes by using recorded personal phrases. In addition, Siri now learns when certain scenes are used and "suggests them for quick activation on the phone's lock screen, Siri search or Siri watch-face," Philips wrote in its App Store description. The new features, however, are only available on the square-shaped Hue Bridge v2.

The Hue app can now also interact with other apps and services, which means that a lighting scene can be part of a more elaborate shortcut that can also include playing certain music or changing the phone's sound profile.