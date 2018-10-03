Square Enix's soundless thriller 'The Quiet Man' arrives November 1st

You'll play as Dane, who battles through a "soundless," grungy Manhattan to find out why a man wearing a plague doctor-like mask kidnapped a lounge singer. The story unfolds over a single night, and you should be able to complete what Square Enix calls a "motion picture-like experience" in one sitting. That relatively short length is reflected in The Quiet Man's price tag -- it'll cost you $15, though you can save 10 percent if you buy it before November 15th.