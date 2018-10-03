Square Enix's soundless thriller 'The Quiet Man' arrives November 1st

Square Enix raised a few eyebrows at E3 when it revealed The Quiet Man, a story-driven game featuring a deaf protagonist. The latest trailer highlights the blend of live action and animation that make up the action thriller, as well as the combat and some story details. Square Enix has confirmed that The Quiet Man will arrive November 1st on PS4 and PC.
You'll play as Dane, who battles through a "soundless," grungy Manhattan to find out why a man wearing a plague doctor-like mask kidnapped a lounge singer. The story unfolds over a single night, and you should be able to complete what Square Enix calls a "motion picture-like experience" in one sitting. That relatively short length is reflected in The Quiet Man's price tag -- it'll cost you $15, though you can save 10 percent if you buy it before November 15th.