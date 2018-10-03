Uber launches its first electric scooter service in Santa Monica

The company woudln't say where Jump scooters will be available next, although the option is rolling out in Santa Monica just weeks after Lyft. It wouldn't be shocking to see Jump scooters available in Denver and other cities where rival services are thriving and permits are available.

This isn't the most original move by Uber, but it fits into the company's evolution from a pure ridesharing outfit into a general transportation service that offers a variety of sustainable travel options. It wants to be your go-to service for as many trips as possible, even if you're just swinging by a friend's place. And with competition like Lyft getting into the game, Uber might not have had much choice if it wanted to remain as relevant as its peers.