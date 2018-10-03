Show More Results

Image credit: USA Today Sports / Reuters
YouTube TV adds NBA League Pass for cord-cutting sports fans

You can pay $40 per month, or subscribe to the entire season for $249.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
2h ago in AV
If you're all-in on YouTube TV and want more basketball in the mix, that's an option now. For $40 a month, you can add NBA League Pass to your subscription, or you can pay $249 for the entire 2018-2019 season up front -- as spotted by Cordcutters. This means you'll get every out of market game, commercial-free. Earlier this year, YouTube TV added MLB.tv to its sports streaming lineup, and it launched with the MLB Network and others for watching live games and sporting events. All that to say, the streaming service has slowly become a solid destination for sports fans since arriving early last year.

