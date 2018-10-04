Alexa skills can now collaborate with each other

As part of the preview, developers can integrate printing, restaurant reservations and taxi reservations into their skills, and those services are provided by skills from HP, OpenTable and Uber, respectively. Amazon says Epson and Canon printing skills will be available soon as well.

Allrecipes is already taking advantage of the HP printing skill, allowing users to print recipes. "Adding printing capability enhances our skill's overall experience for consumers," said Corbin de Rubertis, head of innovation at Allrecipes' parent company Meredith Digital. "Now home cooks can easily print the recipes they want using the Allrecipes skill on Alexa, all within the same conversation."

Developers interested in taking part can apply here.