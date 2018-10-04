iMac Pro, 2018 MacBook Pros require Apple software for certain repairs

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac revealed that as a result of the T2 chip, diagnostic software and a USB-C cable has replaced a custom port on the logic board for extracting data from partionally functional systems. You'll also need a functioning system, which is also necessary to restore an iMac Pro.

Only Apple Stores or authorized repair providers would have access to the cloud-connected software, which means independent repair shops or owners themselves are locked out of repairs they'd otherwise be able to perform.

Apple has not responded to the reports, but this appears to be an extension of the trend seen already on iPhones. Third-party repair companies have recently seen trouble replacing screens even with genuine Apple displays, and swapping out a TouchID or FaceID sensor requires specialized hardware to authorize the new parts. It's a big part of the fight over "right to repair" laws, as consumers, repair shops and hobbyists argue that they should have access to modify things they own without worrying about DRM-like lockdowns.