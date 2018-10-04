Telltale reportedly lays off the rest of its staff

Last month, Telltale Games laid off the vast majority of its staff in what it called a "majority studio closure." But a group of 25 employees were to stay on in order to "fulfill obligations" to the company's board and partners. However, those employees now appear to have been let go too. As USgamer reports, narrative designer Rachel Noel tweeted today that she and the rest of the skeleton crew had just been laid off as well.
Heeeeyyyy remember how there was going to be a skeleton crew staying on for a while and I was part of it? Nah, jk, we all just got laid off, too.— Retchel Necronoelicon (@anameformyself) October 4, 2018
The few employees kept on board were working on wrapping up Minecraft: Story Mode for Netflix as well as the unfinished final season of The Walking Dead. However, last week, the studio temporarily removed the season from digital game stores, and today's layoffs don't bode well for either project.
We've reached out to Telltale for additional information and we'll update this post if we hear more.