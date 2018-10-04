Telltale reportedly lays off the rest of its staff

Heeeeyyyy remember how there was going to be a skeleton crew staying on for a while and I was part of it? Nah, jk, we all just got laid off, too. — Retchel Necronoelicon (@anameformyself) October 4, 2018

The few employees kept on board were working on wrapping up Minecraft: Story Mode for Netflix as well as the unfinished final season of The Walking Dead. However, last week, the studio temporarily removed the season from digital game stores, and today's layoffs don't bode well for either project.

