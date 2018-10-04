Star Wars 'The Mandalorian' image, list of directors revealed

A day after we learned the name of the first live-action Star Wars TV show destined for Disney's unnamed subscription streaming service, the official website has posted this image of The Mandalorian. It's written and executive produced by Jon Favreau, and is expected to premiere next year.

We still don't have any details on this Boba Fett-like "lone gunfighter" other than their time period (between the fall of the Empire and before the rise of The First Order) and location on the outer reaches of the galaxy.

What has been revealed is an interesting list of directors. While Dave Filoni (Clone Wars) will helm the premiere, others including Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do In The Shadows), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) and Deborah Chow (The High Cost of Living, Better Call Saul, Man in the High Castle) are also in the queue. That level of talent aligns with what we'd heard about the show's $100 million+ budget, but until the service launches next year we're probably looking at a continual slow-drip of information.