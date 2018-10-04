Toyota's e-Palette concept is edging closer to reality

How? Well, for the first phase of the partnership, they're planning to roll out a "just-in-time" vehicle dispatch service for companies and public agencies in Japan. MONET could, for instance, form a shuttle service that automatically dispatches self-driving vehicles, depending on user demand.

However, MONET's ultimate goal is to roll out Autono-MaaS (autonomous mobility as a service) businesses using Toyota's e-Palette electric vehicle, which is still just a concept. Potential businesses include demand-based meal deliveries, wherein meals are prepared onboard while the vehicle is on the go -- perfect for fast-paced Tokyo. We can imagine it moving from one train station to another, depending on the area's rush hour.

e-Palettes could also serve as hospital shuttles, where medical professionals can perform medical examinations, as mobile hotels or mobile offices. Toyota and Softbank are planning to roll out these companies in Japan by 2020, though they're hoping to bring them overseas, as well.