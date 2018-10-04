Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on a Philips Hue starter kit

Street price: $180; deal price: $158 w/ code EMCEPPT66

At $158 with coupon code EMCEPPT66, this is the lowest price we've seen for this recommended SSD. This 1 TB drive on sale now costs roughly what a 500 GB cost at the beginning of the year. It's an incredible reversal from the stubbornly high storage pricing we were seeing 9 months ago and a price worth noting. We recommend using a 3rd party payment service when checking out at Newegg.

The Samsung 860 EVO is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best SSDs. Andrew Cunningham wrote, "Samsung's 860 Evo replaces the 850 Evo, which was our top SSD pick for nearly three years. Compared with both its predecessor and the Crucial MX500, the 860 Evo is a little faster and offers much better durability. And in addition to the 2.5-inch and M.2 versions, it's available as an mSATA drive, unlike the MX500 and most other modern SSDs. It's the drive to get if you can't find the Crucial, and we expect the price to drop, which will make this drive even more compelling"

Street price: $60; deal price: $50 w/ clipped on-page coupon

While we've posted numerous deals on this modem both by itself and bundled with routers, this is the first notable standalone deal we've seen in a few months. It's down to $50 when you clip an on-page $10 coupon. We've seen it as low as $40 on one rare occasion, but this is still a good price for a modem that's typically around $60.

The Netgear CM500 modem is the top pick in our guide to the best modem. Thorin Klosowski, Patrick Austin, and David Murphy wrote, "After researching nearly 100 cable modems over the past four years, we recommend the Netgear CM500 for most people. The CM500 offers reliable operation, supports the Internet speeds available to most Americans, and has positive reviews from owners. Just as important, it's compatible with the most major cable Internet service providers in the US—including Comcast, Spectrum (formerly Time Warner, Charter, and Bright House), Cox, Suddenlink, Cable One, and WOW—which gives you the flexibility to switch providers if you move (or if you're lucky enough to have multiple ISPs to choose from)."

Street price: $28; deal price: $21 w/ clipped on-page coupon

Down to $21 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a new low on this recommended outdoor smart outlet. Moving into holiday season, this outlet is a great choice for controlling outdoor devices; it's weatherproof and has two outlets that are independently operable. We aren't sure how long this price will last, so now is a great chance to pick one up.

The iClever IC-BS06 is the outdoor smart outlet pick in our guide to the best plug-in smart outlet. Rachel Cericola wrote, "If you're looking to extend your smart home to the outdoors, the iClever IC-BS06 smart plug is the way to go. This weather-resistant model has two outlets that you can control independently through the app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant (but not Apple's HomeKit or Siri), as well as by voice using those platforms or within the outlet's own smartphone app. You can set on/off triggers based on time, local weather, and more, and this weatherproof device has the widest range of operating temperatures (-4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit) of any outdoor smart outlet we tested."

Street price: $150; deal price: $100

Down $50 from a typical retail price of $150, this is an interesting bundle that allows you to get into the world of smart lighting for just $100. This smart lighting kit has seen a few drops to this $100 price and one exceptional Alexa voice order drop on Prime Day that saw it lower. We may see another rock-bottom deal around Black Friday/Cyber Week, but this is a good drop and a nice opportunity to save right now.

The larger 4-bulb version of this Hue kit is the top pick in our smart LED bulb guide. Of Philips Hue smart bulb kits, Grant Clauser wrote, "We considered more than 20 smart-light-bulb systems and then spent eight weeks testing 10 contenders, confounding a family of four by constantly changing how their lights worked. After all that, we determined that the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 is the best all-around smart LED bulb. Hue lets you change your lighting color easily and does everything other smart light bulbs do, and it's also part of a larger product and app ecosystem, allowing for more flexibility and creativity than any other smart bulb we tested. Plus, it's compatible with the widest variety of smart-home systems, including Apple's HomeKit, Samsung's SmartThings hub, Amazon's Alexa, and Google Home. It's not the cheapest bulb we tested, but its reliable performance and wide compatibility make it a solid choice for any smart-home enthusiast or newbie."

