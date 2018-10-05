AMC's MoviePass competitor has 400,000 subscribers after 14 weeks

A-List allows moviegoers to see three movies per week for $19.95. You can see any combination of three movies per week, even if you're watching the same movie three times in one day. Unlike MoviePass, you can buy tickets days or weeks in advance using the AMC website or mobile app.

It took awhile for AMC to come up with a MoviePass competitor, but all signs seem to indicate that the service is a success. MoviePass, which has scaled back from allowing customers to watch one movie per day to three movies per month, is still chugging along, though. The company apparently has a new source of funding that will keep it afloat as it looks to diversify its sources of income.