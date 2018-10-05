Blackberry’s KEY2 LE is available for pre-order in the US

Though the KEY2 LE is $200 cheaper than the KEY2, that discount comes with a few concessions. The keyboard isn't touch-sensitive and the dual camera system uses lower-tier components. The phone also comes with a less powerful processor than the KEY 2.

The slate variant of the KEY2 LE is available for pre-order now through Amazon and BestBuy.com, and it's official sale date is October 12th. The champagne color will be available November 2nd. Both are supported on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon and will be available unlocked as well.