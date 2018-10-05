Facebook tests tracking Location History via Instagram

In a statement to TechCrunch, Facebook said "To confirm, we haven't introduced updates to our location settings. As you know, we often work on ideas that may evolve over time or ultimately not be tested or released. Instagram does not currently store Location History; we'll keep people updated with any changes to our location settings in the future."

Instagram, as a "Facebook Product", is testing Facebook Location History in their app.



It allows tracking the history of precise locations from your device, now through instagram app too



previously: https://t.co/JCQGnawJbV pic.twitter.com/S02lyIfTlu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 4, 2018

The way the setting is described, it would be in place for both Instagram and Messenger, helping Facebook accumulate data from people who might not regularly use or install the main app, but it defaulted to off, suggesting it could be an opt-in addition. Under new leader Adam Mosseri, who previously worked on the Facebook news feed, we'd expect to see tighter integration from the app. Pulling in data to serve Facebook's various ad targeting ambitions certainly fits the bill.