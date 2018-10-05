She-Ra shines in the first trailer for Netflix's '80s reboot

The colourful clip traces orphan Adora's origins, her chance encounter with the magical sword that transforms her into her "eight-foot tall" super alter-ego, and the banding together of the titular princesses. Friendships are formed, wisecracks are served, and the empirical Evil Horde of Planet Etheria is handed an almighty ass-whooping.

Produced by Netflix stalwart Dreamworks TV, with Eisner award-winning comic book author Noelle Stevenson serving as its creator and showrunner, She-Ra debuts on November 16th.