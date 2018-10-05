Syfy is making sure 'Nightflyers' is easy to watch

While Syfy holds the streaming rights to Nightflyers, it didn't for another one of its series, The Expanse. And that was likely a death sentence for the show. With only the rights to the first-run live airings, Syfy lost out on the benefits that come with digital sales and online streaming. And it ended up cancelling the series after three seasons earlier this year. With Nightflyers easily accessible online, it might be set up better for the long run. Netflix is also co-producing and holds the first-run rights outside of the US.

Nightflyers, based on a George R.R. Martin novella, takes place in 2093, and it centers on a group of scientists that go off in search of other life forms aboard the The Nightflyer. Of course, things don't go so well for the crew. "Nightflyers is a haunted house story on a starship," said Martin about the story. "It's Psycho in space."

You can check out the trailer below.