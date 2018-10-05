Tesla's big software update arrives without new AutoPilot features

4/Mobile app: start software updates, send a destination to navigation and control media in your Tesla through the mobile app pic.twitter.com/G9ubA327xw — Tesla (@Tesla) October 5, 2018

For cars with newer Hardware 2.5 built-in, they can enable dashcam recordings from the car's front-facing camera, saved to a flash drive that you plug into the car's USB port. Pressing an icon will save a 10 minute clip, while holding it down pauses recording. The update also enables all eight cameras on ever Model S, X and 3, providing a surround visualization of nearby cars, as well as adding information from the cameras to input from ultrasonic sensors for the blindspot monitoring system.

2/ Dashcam: record and store video from the forward-facing camera in your car pic.twitter.com/dm3cy98dVg — Tesla (@Tesla) October 5, 2018

Climate controls have been tweaked as well, so that you can turn them on or off without opening the full menu, as well as adjusting rear seat heaters, steering wheel heater, and wiper heater all in one place (Model S and Model X). In your Model 3, swiping left or right on the setting can change the temperature, and there's a "3D representation" of cabin airflow.

Now, about that full self-driving system that has been promised and is in beta testing -- it's still in testing. Upgrades for the Autopilot driving assist are rolling out "in the coming months," including Navigate on Autopilot. That feature is for use on highways only to perform "active guidance" through suggested lane changes, switching highways and taking exits. Before the car will change lanes, the driver confirms it by tapping the turn signal or cruise control stalk. According to Tesla, it's launching in "Shadow mode" with this update to log performance, before a beta test in the US that brings it closer to Musk's promise of a car that can drive coast-to-coast by itself.

There are a few other features listed in the notes, like "distance aware acceleration" and, on the Model 3, three new apps: Calendar, Energy and Web Browser. Version 9 is rolling out in the US & Canada now, with other countries to follow "soon."