Watch the first trailer for YouTube sci-fi thriller series 'Origin'

The plot finds a group of outsiders trapped on a spacecraft heading to a distant planet that can sustain life. Of course, something goes wrong, they wake up early, and not everything is as it seems. Is there something non-human aboard the ship? Or should they fear one of their own? All will be revealed on November 14th when the show's ten episodes simultaneously land on YouTube Premium.

Origin stars Harry Potter alums Tom Felton and Natalia Tena and features Resident Evil and Event Horizon director Paul W.S. Anderson behind the camera. Producers from Lost and The Crown have also been roped in to ensure each episode ends on a cliffhanger to keep you binging.