Google's Chrome OS tablet leaks in vivid detail

The leak also shows a relatively thin device with at least one side USB-C port and a fingerprint reader at the top. It would also come in a dark blue shade, conveniently lining up with a similarly-colored Pixelbook Pen that showed up at Google's online store.

There are still unknowns, such as the processor, price and ship date. This might not be as premium a machine as the Pixelbook, though. This may be more a showcase for Google's touchscreen developments than a hot rod intended for demanding Chrome OS users.