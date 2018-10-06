Netflix’s ‘The Dragon Prince’ will return for a second season

The Dragon Prince centers on a conflict between humans and the magical creatures of Xadia. When a grave offense threatens catastrophic war, kids from both sides of the conflict decide to work together to prevent disaster and restore peace. The first season of The Dragon Prince was well-received, earning a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ehasz and Giancarlo Volpe, who directed some of the first season's episodes, also worked together on Avatar: The Last Airbender. Netflix announced last month that it's working on a live-action reboot of the series in partnership with Nickelodeon.