After Math: It's Spooky Season

2 robo-brains: Steve Martin is the only one of us with a pair of thinkers crammed into his noggin. Turns out that NASA had the foresight to pack a backup brain for Curiosity on its trip to Mars -- and a good thing too. the plucky rover had to switch between its minds this week to overcome an otherwise fatal processing glitch.

1 phone finger: Well, that's horrifying. A team of French researchers decided that Thing T. Thing was due for a 21st Century overhaul and this is what they came up with.

Elizabeth I: Not all of her, mind you. Just her disembodied floating animatronic head. Sweet dreams, everybody -- just try not to think about those dead robotic eyes staring into your soul as you drift off.

2.4 million vehicles: You can tell that we're getting close to the end of 2018 because Toyota has just issued its annual Prius recall (as it has every year since 2014). This time the company is calling in its fleet of hybrid vehicles over an issue wherein the cars randomly enter "limp mode."

0 remaining employees: Time for Telltale Games to be buried under the floorboards. After the last round of layoffs, the company kept a mere 25 people on to "fulfill obligations" but apparently those responsibilities are complete and the remaining folks are now out on their ears.