Apple Watch daylight saving bug leaves Series 4 devices in a loop

Some users have had success changing the face through the Watch app on the iPhone, but the only surefire solution may be to wait until the shortened day is over.

We've asked Apple for comment. While this sounds like a temporary problem, it could be a recurring one there isn't a fix. DST ends in North America on November 4th, for instance. While it's not certain if the bug applies when you gain an extra hour in the day, Series 4 users might not want to find out first-hand.